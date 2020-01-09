Featuring a special performance by singer-songwriter
Meghan Trainor
Emcee
Gloria campos
for an evening honoring
Cecilia & Garrett Boone
Event Chairs
Stacey Doré and Carrie Freeman parsons
Honorary Chairs
Sarah & Alan Losinger
Saturday, May 16, 2020 · 5:30 pm CDT
A special thanks to our sponsors, listed below.
REGISTER NOW
50th Anniversary Golden Host Committee
50th Anniversary Host Committee
Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold. We focus on serving girls in low-income, under-resourced communities. We equip girls with knowledge and skills to navigate gender, economic and social barriers and to grow into healthy, educated and independent young women. Girls are served through after-school, summer and partner-based programming.