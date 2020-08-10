Help Us Grow

In-Person After School Programs

In-person after school programs will be held at our Love Field and South Dallas locations, Monday- Friday.

Because health and safety remain a top priority at Girls Inc., we are unable to provide transportation until further notice. Parents will need to arrange for transportation to and from Girls Inc. Registration will occur on a monthly basis and priority will be given to current members.

After School Program Information

Fee: $10 (Monthly membership for school year)

Sample daily schedule:
  • 3:30pm-4:00pm- Homework help and informal time
  • 4:00pm-4:30pm- Meal provided
  • 4:30pm-5:30pm- Strong, Smart, & Bold programming
  • 5:30pm-6:30pm- Parent pickup and informal time
Additionally, the following safety protocols will be in place:
  • Reduced capacity
  • 1:10 staff to girl ratios
  • Girls in same room with same staff for majority of the day
  • Individual supplies (no shared supplies)
  • Only girls and staff allowed in building
  • Daily temperature checks prior to entering
  • Masks (provided) required at all times except when eating or drinking
  • Girls and staff will maintain social distancing and wash/sanitize hands frequently
  • Parent drop off and pick up will occur outdoors
  • Additional daily and nightly cleaning

Click on your desired campus to register now!

LOVE FIELD CAMPUS
SOUTH DALLAS CAMPUS