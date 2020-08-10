In-Person After School Programs
In-person after school programs will be held at our Love Field and South Dallas locations, Monday- Friday.
Because health and safety remain a top priority at Girls Inc., we are unable to provide transportation until further notice. Parents will need to arrange for transportation to and from Girls Inc. Registration will occur on a monthly basis and priority will be given to current members.
After School Program Information
Fee: $10 (Monthly membership for school year)
Sample daily schedule:
- 3:30pm-4:00pm- Homework help and informal time
- 4:00pm-4:30pm- Meal provided
- 4:30pm-5:30pm- Strong, Smart, & Bold programming
- 5:30pm-6:30pm- Parent pickup and informal time
Additionally, the following safety protocols will be in place:
- Reduced capacity
- 1:10 staff to girl ratios
- Girls in same room with same staff for majority of the day
- Individual supplies (no shared supplies)
- Only girls and staff allowed in building
- Daily temperature checks prior to entering
- Masks (provided) required at all times except when eating or drinking
- Girls and staff will maintain social distancing and wash/sanitize hands frequently
- Parent drop off and pick up will occur outdoors
- Additional daily and nightly cleaning
Click on your desired campus to register now!