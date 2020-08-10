In-Person After School Programs

In-person after school programs will be held at our Love Field and South Dallas locations, Monday- Friday.

Because health and safety remain a top priority at Girls Inc., we are unable to provide transportation until further notice. Parents will need to arrange for transportation to and from Girls Inc. Registration will occur on a monthly basis and priority will be given to current members.

After School Program Information

Fee: $10 (Monthly membership for school year)

Sample daily schedule: 3:30pm-4:00pm- Homework help and informal time

4:00pm-4:30pm- Meal provided

4:30pm-5:30pm- Strong, Smart, & Bold programming

5:30pm-6:30pm- Parent pickup and informal time

Additionally, the following safety protocols will be in place:

Reduced capacity

1:10 staff to girl ratios

Girls in same room with same staff for majority of the day

Individual supplies (no shared supplies)

Only girls and staff allowed in building

Daily temperature checks prior to entering Masks (provided) required at all times except when eating or drinking

Girls and staff will maintain social distancing and wash/sanitize hands frequently

Parent drop off and pick up will occur outdoors

Additional daily and nightly cleaning

Click on your desired campus to register now!